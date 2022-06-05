After Qatar, Kuwait protests remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Kuwait's deputy foreign minister for Asia on Sunday handed over a note of protest over "abusive statements" against Prophet Mohammed made by now-suspended leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Further, he welcomed the announcement about suspension of BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose comments about the Prophet made recently on national television has sparked an uproar in the country and abroad, especially in Arab nations like Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

India shares close ties with all these nations. Earlier in the day, Qatar's foreign ministry summoned Indian ambassador Deepak Mittal and handed him an official note, expressing disappointment and total rejection of the BJP leader’s comments against the Prophet.

The BJP suspended Sharma and expelled the party's Delhi media cell head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, over their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Earlier in the day, the BJP distanced itself from the controversy and said that the party “respects all religions”. In a statement signed by the party's national general secretary Arun Singh, the saffron camp said tit is “strictly” against any ideology that “insults or demeans any sect or religion”.

“The BJP does not promote such persons or philosophy…it (the BJP) strongly denounces the insult of any religious personalities of any religion,” the statement added.

