La Ganesan, ex-RSS pracharak and Tamil Nadu BJP chief, made Manipur governor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu unit president La Ganesan became the new governor of Manipur on Sunday. The office of President Ram Nath Kovind said Ganesan said Ganesan’s appointment would be with effect from the date he assumed charge of his office. A former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ganesan replaced Najma Heptulla, who retired earlier this month, as the 17 governor of Manipur.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said Ajay Kumar Singh, press secretary to the President.

Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

Expressing his gratitude, Ganesan said he was prepared to work at any place in the country. “I feel very elated because my services have been recognised. I am prepared to work at any place in India. With my experience, I will feel that the entire India is one,” he said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP had once reportedly courted controversy while commenting on protests launched by locals against extraction of hydrocarbons at Neduvasal village in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district. He had said, “There is nothing wrong in sacrificing Tamil Nadu for the welfare of India."

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON