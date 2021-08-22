Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / La Ganesan, ex-RSS pracharak and Tamil Nadu BJP chief, made Manipur governor
india news

La Ganesan, ex-RSS pracharak and Tamil Nadu BJP chief, made Manipur governor

A former Rajya Sabha MP, La Ganesan replaced Najma Heptulla as the 17 governor of Manipur.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Newly appointed governor of Manipur speaks to media. (ANI Twitter)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu unit president La Ganesan became the new governor of Manipur on Sunday. The office of President Ram Nath Kovind said Ganesan said Ganesan’s appointment would be with effect from the date he assumed charge of his office. A former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ganesan replaced Najma Heptulla, who retired earlier this month, as the 17 governor of Manipur.

"The President has been pleased to appoint Shri La. Ganesan to be the Governor of Manipur with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said Ajay Kumar Singh, press secretary to the President.

Heptulla had demitted office on August 10 and on the same day the charge was given to Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad.

RELATED STORIES

Expressing his gratitude, Ganesan said he was prepared to work at any place in the country. “I feel very elated because my services have been recognised. I am prepared to work at any place in India. With my experience, I will feel that the entire India is one,” he said.

The former Rajya Sabha MP had once reportedly courted controversy while commenting on protests launched by locals against extraction of hydrocarbons at Neduvasal village in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district. He had said, “There is nothing wrong in sacrificing Tamil Nadu for the welfare of India."

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
state of manipur
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

In Assam, police foil bank heist; 3 suspected robbers killed in encounter

Don't speak on issues you don't know: Captain's message to Sidhu's advisors

Want to check whether Aadhaar card is genuine or fake? Here's how to do it

Palm-oil plan for Andamans came after many steps to skirt legal hurdles
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP