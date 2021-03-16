Home / India News / Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity
Ladakh hamlet gets satellite phone for connectivity

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
A view of the Zanskar village in the union territory of Ladakh(Image via Twitter)

Authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh have handed over a satellite phone to the villagers of Hanamure-Zangla to address the problems communication in the far-flung areas of Zanskar, an official spokesman said on Monday.

Zanskar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sonam Dorjay took a hard trek of five hours to reach the remote village on Sunday and handed over the satellite phone to local resident Tsewang Rangdol to connect the village through telecommunication services especially in case of any emergency, the spokesman said.

He said Rangdol was explained how to use the phone and its recharging process.

The people of Hanamure expressed immense happiness and conveyed their heartfelt thanks to the government for sanctioning a satellite phone for their convenience, the spokesman said.

He said the SDM Zanskar took an on-spot appraisal of the grievances and issues raised by the villagers. PTI TAS AB TIR TIR

