Leh, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta on Sunday called for the promotion of sustainable and responsible tourism to protect the region’s fragile ecosystem while ensuring inclusive, long-term benefits for local communities. Ladakh LG calls for sustainable, responsible tourism to protect fragile ecosystem

He said tourism is a key pillar of Ladakh’s economic growth, significantly contributing to livelihood generation for local communities while strengthening allied sectors such as hospitality, transport, handicrafts, and eco-tourism.

Gupta was speaking during his visit to the iconic Sangam Point one of Ladakh’s most prominent tourist destinations located about 35 kilometres from Leh on the Srinagar–Leh National Highway.

The site marks the spectacular confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers and is globally renowned for the striking visual contrast of the blue waters of the Indus merging with the muddy green-brown waters of the Zanskar, forming a single majestic river.

“There is a need to promote sustainable and responsible tourism practices to protect Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem and ensure inclusive, long-term benefits for the region and its people,” the Lt Governor said.

Describing Sangam Point as a natural marvel and a flagship attraction of Ladakh tourism, he said such destinations significantly enhance the region’s appeal among domestic and international tourists.

He said the breathtaking landscape, surrounded by rugged mountains and river valleys, offers visitors unforgettable visual experiences and makes Ladakh a preferred destination for nature lovers, photographers, and adventure enthusiasts.

Gupta highlighted that Sangam Point has emerged as a major hub for adventure tourism, offering activities such as river rafting, trekking, and sightseeing, while also serving as an important stopover for travellers journeying along the Srinagar–Leh corridor.

He also emphasised the need to establish dedicated view points and cafeterias at Sangam to provide visitors with a comfortable and memorable experience.

The LG underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability at the site, ensuring that Ladakh’s pristine beauty remains intact for generations to come.

Gupta said since Ladakh was accorded the status of a Union Territory in 2019, focused and accelerated development has taken place across key sectors, with tourism emerging as a major priority area.

He said his administration is giving special emphasis to the holistic development of all prominent and potential tourist destinations across the Union Territory, ensuring improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and enhanced visitor facilities.

The LG said the Zoji La Tunnel, expected to be completed in the next two years, will also be a game changer by providing year round all-weather road connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country.

“The tunnel will play a vital role in boosting tourism by ensuring uninterrupted access, reducing travel time, and making Ladakh more accessible during winter months,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of winter tourism, Gupta said focused efforts are being made to promote winter sports, cultural events, and experiential tourism so that tourists visit Ladakh throughout the year, thereby strengthening the local economy and generating sustained employment opportunities.

He said the administration is committed to developing world-class tourism infrastructure while ensuring ecological balance.

Gupta stressed the need for coordinated efforts to promote Ladakh as a sustainable, safe, and year-round tourism destination, showcasing its unique natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and adventure potential.

The Lt Governor also interacted with officials and stakeholders, urging them to focus on responsible tourism initiatives that empower local communities, encourage eco-friendly practices, and preserve Ladakh’s pristine environment for future generations.

Later, he also interacted with tourists who had come from different parts of the country and received first-hand feedback on their travel experiences.

The LG also appealed to the people of the country to come and explore the breathtaking natural beauty of Ladakh, while reaffirming that the Union Territory is steadily moving towards becoming a globally recognised sustainable tourism destination that offers unique experiences rooted in nature, culture, and responsible travel.

