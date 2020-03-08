Ladakh man’s death due to urinary tract infection, not coronavirus: Official

india

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:26 IST

A senior official of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday said that a 73-year-old man from Leh died of urinary tract infection and not from coronavirus.

Commissioner secretary Rigzin Samphel said, “The patient had urinary tract complications. We have sent his samples and have not received the results as yet but the cause of his death was not the coronavirus infection.”

Ali Mohammad, 73, who hailed from Yaukuma Chochuk village was hospitalised in a Leh hospital on March 7.

Apart from the urinary tract infection he also had high pyrexia. He died on Sunday morning.

Samphel also informed that the two patients, who have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, have been kept in isolation.

“They are hale and hearty. They were quarantined from day one at the hospital,” said Samphel.

Both the quarantined patients had a history of travelling to coronavirus-hit countries. They had returned from Iran.

Meanwhile, reports of the two persons with travel history to Iran and South Korea, who have been admitted in an isolation ward of the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu, were still awaited.

Dr Shafqat Khan, who has been nominated by the government as the nodal officer for coronavirus prevention in Jammu and Kashmir, said, “They have high viral load and they may test positive but their final report is still awaited.”

There’s probability of testing positive and they have been kept in isolation at the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu, said Dr Khan.

Both the cases had left the hospital against medical advice and had to be brought back. The samples of both were sent to the National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), New -Delhi.

Both the persons fled from the hospital on Wednesday night, alleging that there were inadequate facilities in the isolation ward of the hospital but were brought back on Thursday.

Meanwhile, all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts have been closed till March 31 with immediate effect.

All biometric attendance in Jammu and Kashmir has also been suspended immediately till March 31.