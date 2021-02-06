Ladakh signs MoU with ONGC-EC to become carbon neutral
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, had committed to making Ladakh a carbon-neutral region.
In its first step towards making the strategic region of Ladakh carbon neutral for clean power, the Union territory administration of Ladakh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ONGC Energy Centre in the presence of lieutenant governor Radha Krishna Mathur at Leh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent address, had committed to making Ladakh a carbon-neutral region and also announced to develop GW solar power project in Ladakh.
Chief executive councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson; BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, and Advisor to L-G, Umang Narula were present on the occasion.
The MoU aims at establishing the first-ever geothermal field development project at Puga in Leh.
Secretary PDD, Ravinder Kumar; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, LAHDC Leh, on behalf of the UT administration and the LAHDC Leh, respectively, signed the MoU with ONGC Energy Centre.
During the event, the L-G said that this is the first-ever geothermal project in India which will be established at Puga.
He termed it as a proud moment for the people of Ladakh and said it was a big step towards achieving carbon-neutrality and clean power.
He further added that Ladakh has greater potential for solar, wind, hydro and geothermal energy and these clean and green energy will help in neutralising carbon content in Ladakh.
