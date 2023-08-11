Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials

Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials

ANI |
Aug 11, 2023 05:08 PM IST

A fire broke out in the Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.

A fire broke out at Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (File)

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the fire was doused later and no casualties were reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
fire delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP