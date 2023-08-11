Fire breaks out at Lady Hardinge Medical College, no casualties reported: Officials

A fire broke out at Lady Hardinge Medical College here on Friday, officials said.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Delhi Fire Service, the fire broke out in the anatomy department of Lady Hardinge Medical College.

As soon as information was received, a total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

According to officials, the fire was doused later and no casualties were reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON