Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Lakhimpur Kheri: Hearing on bail pleas of accused deferred until Nov 15
india news

Lakhimpur Kheri: Hearing on bail pleas of accused deferred until Nov 15

The violence in Lakhimpur Kheri was triggered after a car ran over a group of protesting farmers. Farmers have alleged union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s Mahindra Thar mowed down protesters while they were returning from a demonstration
A file photo of members of United Kisan Morcha in Bathinda with the ashes of the farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. The hearing on bail pleas of the accused was deferred on Wednesday until November 15. (Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times/File)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 03:12 PM IST
By Deo Kant Pandey

A local court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on the bail applications of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri that left eight people dead, and co-accused Ashish Pandey and Lavkush Rana until November 15.

The violence was triggered after a car ran over a group of protesting farmers. Farmers have alleged Teni’s Mahindra Thar mowed down protesters from behind while they were returning from a demonstration. A video clip that is yet to be authenticated forensically shows the same.

The minister and his son have denied the charge that Ashish Mishra was in the vehicle.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP government over Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur incidents

District government counsel Arvind Tripathi said the court deferred the hearing after the prosecution urged it to give it 15 more days as some forensic reports were still awaited. He added judge Mukesh Mishra accordingly scheduled the next hearing for November 15.

Defence lawyer Awadhesh Dubey moved an application in the court seeking an explanation as to how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shyam Sundar Nishad, who was purportedly seen in a photo in police custody, died. Nishad was among the four allegedly killed after the farmers were mowed down.

RELATED STORIES

Tripathi said the prosecution objected to the photo, which was yet to be verified. He added the court called for a status report in this regard.

Ashish Mishra, Ashish Pandey, and Lavkush Rana are among the 13 accused, who has been arrested in the case so far and are in judicial custody. A separate case has been filed in connection with the death of two BJP workers in the October 3 violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Can the affordable Realme TechLife Air Purifier counter indoor pollution?

TET invigilator arrested in Assam for allegedly leaking question paper

Microsoft’s grand metaverse plans to start with Teams app

Dharavi records zero fresh Covid-19 cases on six days in October
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP