Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Opposition will try to keep up political heat in UP

Lucknow

With violence erupting in Lakhimpur Kheri during a protest by farmers, resulting in the deaths of eight people, the Opposition faces the task of keeping up political heat on the Uttar Pradesh government ahead of next year’s assembly elections, experts said on Monday.

The UP district has turned into a political battleground, with leaders across parties attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence and making attempts to reach the spot to meet families affected by the violence.

“The Opposition will try to take advantage of the Lakhimpur Kheri issue in the 2022 assembly election. The unfortunate incident has taken place before the state goes into poll mode. The Lakhimpur Kheri issue is likely to remain the centre stage of politics till the assembly polls,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science at Lucknow University.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders were stopped as they headed to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet people in the area.

“A section of farmers is not happy with the BJP government, mainly in the west UP region. The state government has tried to pacify the sentiments of farmers by making certain promises and providing financial assistance,” said AK Singh, former director, Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.

UP BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said the state government has taken necessary action and brought the situation under control following the violence. He said the BJP has undertaken a number of programmes for the welfare of farmers.

The Congress’s spokesperson in the state Ashok Singh said the BJP was fast losing ground in the state and this was reflected in the way the BJP government handled the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.