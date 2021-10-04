Lakhimpur Kheri: Why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra swept floor of a guest house

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was on Monday seen sweeping the floor of a guest house in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. It is the same guest house where the Congress leader is being detained following an attempt to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violent clashes on Sunday.

In a clip posted by the Congress party on its various handles, Priyanka Gandhi can be seen sweeping the floor using a broom. The 42-second-long video was praised by the Congress, which said that their leader has chosen the path shown by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi when he launched a non-violent Satyagraha against the British occupation of India.

"On the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi inside Sitapur Police Line, Mrs Priyanka Gandhi started her fast in custody with Shramdan," the party wrote on Twitter. "Until the killers of farmers are not arrested, the protest will continue," it added.

So why was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seen sweeping the floor? According to those persons HT spoke to, Gandhi chose this unique way of protest after she was refused entry to meet the families of the farmers killed yesterday.

The Congress has also alleged that her detention is illegal as no warrant was produced, while police officials maintain that prohibitory orders are in place in the area, due to which the leader was detained.

She was stopped near Hargaon on the Sitapur-Lakhimpur Kheri border. During her detention, dramatic visuals emerged of Gandhi coming head-to-head with police officials.

Priyanka Gandhi was seen questioning the police for stopping her without any order for detention or arrest and accused the officers of misbehaving with her. She said the police treatment amounted to kidnapping and molestation.

According to a Congress spokesperson, Priyanka Gandhi is firm on her demand and she won't go back without meeting the victims’ families and farmers. A large number of Congress workers have also assembled outside the place of detention in her support.

Violence erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, when a jeep allegedly ran over farmers, who their leaders said were protesting against the Centre's three laws. The farmers claimed that the vehicle which ran over their brothers was part of the convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish - a charge the minister has denied. While the protesters claimed four farmers were killed in the incident, the police said that four others died after being thrashed by the farmers.