Lakshadweep denies entry to Congress MPs, says visit may 'cause unrest'

The Lakshadweep administration on Sunday rejected the application of Congress lawmakers from Kerala seeking permission to visit the island amid the unrest over contentious decisions taken by its administrator Praful Khoda Patel. The administration rejected the request by Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan for an entry permit, stating that their visit might "disturb" the peaceful atmosphere. The administration also said that the visit might cause a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The proposed visit of MPs from Kerala to Lakshadweep is likely to cause unrest in the islands as the political parties and leaders from the mainland have been making attempts to instigate local people, political parties/activists, social workers and people from different walks of life to oppose all administrative actions and to agitate against the Administration," said Lakshadweep additional district magistrate S Asker Ali in the order.

Eden and Prathapan have said they want to visit the Union territory to "understand problems faced by islanders due to new policies of the administration."

Earlier, the administration also denied entry for left MPs on the ground of the Covid situation.

Lakshadweep witnessed protests after its administrator Praful Khoda Patel gave a slew of orders changing certain laws in the Union territory, sparking outrage within the islanders. The critics say that the orders are against the interest of the islanders and fear that the measures will dilute the unique culture of the Lakshadweep.

People are also protesting against the draft legislation like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), which they think is not required for the Lakshadweep considering it has the lowest crime rate in the country. They are also against the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others. The Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF) said that the protests will continue until the administration withdraws the measures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON