Lakshadweep MP Mohd Faizal disqualified from Lok Sabha

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a day after the Kerala high court rejected his plea to suspend his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

This is the second time Mohammed Faizal has been disqualified as member of the Lower House (HT)

“In view of order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P., Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e. 11th January, 2023,” a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Under Section 8(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951, a sitting legislator who is convicted for an offence and sentenced to a punishment of two or more years stands disqualified from the date of conviction and for a further period of six years unless they can get the order of conviction suspended.

This is the second time Faizal has been disqualified as member of the Lower House.

He was earlier disqualified on January 25, days after a sessions court at Kavaratti convicted him and three others on charges of attempting to murder P Salih and sentenced all the three to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years. The disqualification was revoked on March 29, months after the Kerala high court suspended his conviction and sentencing in the case.

In August 2023, the Supreme Court set aside the high court order on an appeal filed by the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.