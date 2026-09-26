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Lalbaugcha Raja immersion: Mumbai bids farewell as iconic Ganesh idol leaves for visarjan

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol began its immersion procession on Anant Chaturdashi as devotees gathered to bid farewell to Bappa

Updated on: Sep 26, 2026, 16:16:09 IST
By Ashka Singh
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Mumbai’s streets turned into a sea of devotees on Friday as the celebrated Lalbaugcha Raja idol was taken out for immersion, marking the end of the 2026 Ganeshotsav on Anant Chaturdashi.

Devotees gather as the Lalbaugcha Raja idol begins its journey towards immersion in Mumbai. (lalbaugcharaja/instagram)
Devotees gather as the Lalbaugcha Raja idol begins its journey towards immersion in Mumbai. (lalbaugcharaja/instagram)

The idol of the famed deity was taken out for the Visarjan from the Lalbaug area, with thousands of people turning up to catch a last glimpse of Bappa before his immersion. The procession witnessed dhol-tasha, devotional songs and the enthusiasm that Mumbai is known for when it comes to bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha.

The immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja marked the end of the celebrations for city folks, who had spent days visiting the idol at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek his blessings. The procession that took the deity out for his final voyage was one of the most awaited events for Mumbai’s residents, with people flocking to the roads even hours before the procession began.

A grand farewell to Bappa

The Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most prominent deities in Mumbai, drawing in lakhs of people every year. With the entire area transforming into a riot of colors, the Lalbaug pandal has become one of the busiest places in Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav.

Mumbai prepares for Visarjan crowds

The city hosted the procession of the famed deity, with elaborate security and traffic arrangements by the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to manage crowds on Anant Chaturdashi.

Over 24,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain security and control traffic during the procession with the idol of Lalbaugcha Raja. Meanwhile, over 25,000 staff members have been deployed by the BMC. In addition, authorities have made arrangements, including artificial ponds, ambulances, medical assistance, lifeguards, and cranes, at various locations to handle emergencies.

Idols of various prominent Gods and Goddesses are scheduled to reach key immersion spots, such as Girgaon Chowpatty, as processions continue, with the celebration expected to go on till late into the night.

The festival has been one of the most awaited and crowded events of the year. As days of music, dance, and visits to various Ganesh pandals conclude, Bappa leaves the city with one last chorus of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” — a goodbye that carries with it the promise of welcoming Him back next year.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ashka Singh

Ashka Singh is an undergraduate student of English Literature at Miranda House, University of Delhi, with an interest in the spaces between what is said and what is felt, and in the stories that acquire new meanings through different eyes. A recipient of national-level recognition from the Government of India, she has also been recognised twice for writing at the Amity Literary Meet. Her writing moves between the intimate and the social, often returning to questions of patriarchy, womanhood, relationships, and the invisible structures that shape life. Alongside her practice, she works with the editorial team of the Miranda House Students’ Union and leads content for AAVYA, the Animal Welfare Society of Miranda House. She finds herself most at home in poetry. This sensibility extends to her interest in cinema, psychology, music, and the layered aesthetics of Indian cultural traditions. She has a fondness for the unhurried beauty of ghazals, the cadence of shayari, and the lingering soul of a qawwali. Beyond the newsroom, she is likely to be found in the company of animals, particularly dogs - an affection she considers far less complicated than most human affairs. For Ashka, to write is to notice, to feel, and to remain truthful to both.

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