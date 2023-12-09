Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram CM; 11 ministers also sworn in

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on Friday took oath as the new chief minister of Mizoram, making him the first leader not belonging to either the Mizo National Front (MNF) or the Congress to hold that post.Eleven other newly elected MLAs from the party also took oath as ministers. Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati (in white clothes) and Zoram People's Movement leader Lalduhoma during the swearing-in ceremony of Lalduhoma as the new chief minister of Mizoram at the Raj Bhavan complex on Friday. (ANI)

Mizoram’s youngest party, ZPM, was formed in 2017 and has since capped a stunning rise in the northeastern state’s politics — from becoming the principal opposition in 2018 to bagging 27 out of 40 assembly seats in the elections this year. The results were declared on December 4.

Lalduhoma (74), a former Indian Police Service officer and once served as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s security in-charge, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during a ceremony at the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl. K Sapdanga was elected the deputy leader of the ZPM Legislative Party. ZPM media cell general secretary Eddy Zosangliana said that the Val Upa Council, an advisory body of the party, met Lalduhoma on Wednesday to decide the formation of the council of ministers.

Addressing a press conference later, the new CM announced some priority programmes of his government to be implemented in the next 100 days.

“Our government will buy four local products from farmers, turmeric, ginger, chilly and broom sticks by fixing a minimum price for them. Farmers will have the option of selling to the government or on their own,” he said.

To monitor development projects, he said, the new government will form a committee comprising a representative each from recognised political parties, NGOs, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (conglomerate of major churches) and Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, he added.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician said his government will also accord priority to anti-corruption measures and will invite the CBI to probe graft cases in the state. “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be given general consent to probe corruption cases in the state. The government will also assess whether the state’s Lokayukta needs to be strengthened and upgraded,” he added.

The seven legislators who took oath as cabinet ministers are ZPM working president K Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C. Lalsawivunga, Lalthansanga (who defeated Zoramthanga), Vanlalthlana, PC Vanlalruata and Lalrinpuii (the only woman minister in the new cabinet). Four ministers of state (independent charge), F Rodingliana, B Lalchhanzova, Lalnilwama and Lalnghinglova Hmar were also administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Newly elected ZPM MLA from Kolasib, Lalfamkima, was administered oath as the pro-tem Speaker of the new assembly. The first session of the ninth Mizoram assembly is slated to be held on December 12.