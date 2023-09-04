Lalit Modi’s presence at Harish Salve wedding sparks chorus of jeers from opposition leaders

Top renowned lawyer Harish Salve on Monday exchanged vows with his British partner Trina in London. The wedding ceremony saw a mix of high-profile guests, however, Lalit Modi's - the embattled IPL founder - presence at the event stirred a political controversy with the opposition drawing massive flak.

Lalit Modi at Harish Salve's wedding

In several videos circulating on social media, Modi can be seen standing among the guests at the event.

In an indirect attack at the Centre, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised Lalit Modi's presence at the wedding saying, “Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time & then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc … but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding.”

“…Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore,” she added.

Priyanka reposted the statements of a journalist who said, “When fugitive businessman Lalit Modi attends the third marriage of sr lawyer Harish Salve, who is also member of #OneNationOnePoll panel headed by ex-Pres Kovind, questions are bound to be raised. Modi is wanted by Indian agencies on charges like corruption & money laundering.”

SM Coordinator of INC Overseas Vijay Thottathil wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Modi Ji’s One Nation One Election committee member Harish Salve having a gala time with two frauds, Lalit Modi & Moin Qureshi!! Bhakths only know one fraud, that is Mr. George Soros.”

General Secretary of Maharashtra Congress Pritesh Shah also hit out at Lalit Modi's presence saying, “Rahul Gandhi was disqualified for calling Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi thief and Harish Salve defend it. Recently Modi govt formed high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election, Harish Salve who is enjoying with fugitive Lalit Modi is part of that committee.”

Meanwhile, actor KRK (Kamaal R Khan) said, “Lalit Modi is a wanted criminal in India. Top lawyer of India #HarishSalve is enjoying a party with him. This is the proof of how criminals are looting India and enjoying life without fear."

Lalit Modi, the ex-IPL Commissioner, was suspended from the BCCI shortly after IPL 2010. He was suspended after being accused of misconduct, and financial irregularities in his transactions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) alleged that Modi, acting as the Chairman of IPL Governing Council defrauded it of 753 crore rupees in collusion with officials of the World Sports Group (WSG).