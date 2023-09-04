Harish Salve, former solicitor general of India, weds for third time | Video

Harish Salve, top lawyer and former solicitor general of India, took wedding vows yet again. News reports claimed that Salve, 68, had made it official with Trina at an affluent wedding ceremony in London recently which was attended by Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut and others. Lawyer Harish Salve and his wife Trina.(Source: X/Twitter))

He was earlier married to Meenakshi (his first wife) and Caroline Brossard later in 2020. Salve and Meenakshi divorced over three decades of marriage in June 2020. They have two daughters Sakshi and Saaniya, reports claimed.

Videos of the wedding has now gone viral on social media.

The Supreme Court lawyer has been part of several high-profile cases, including that of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying. Salve charged only ₹1 in legal fees for representing Jadhav and his gesture earned him high praise.

Salve has prominent clients such as Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, and ITC Group. He also appeared in the Krishna Godavari Basin gas dispute case against Anil Ambani's Reliance Natural Resources Ltd.

In 2015, Salve was awarded one of India’s highest awards – the Padma Bhushan. In the same year, Salve took up Salman Khan's hit-and-run case of 2002 who was earlier sentenced to five years in jail. Khan was acquitted of all charges for the 2002 hit-and-run and drunk-and-drive case following the Bombay high court's decision in December 2015.

In 2018, he appeared for the Union government in the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water dispute.

Salve, who had served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002, was appointed as the Queen's Counsel for the courts of Wales and England in January.

Salve studied LLB from Nagpur University. He was appointed senior advocate at the Delhi high court in 1992 before being appointed the solicitor general of India.

