Lalu Yadav's old video explaining Bharat vs India viral. It has a neem datun connection

A young Lalu Prasad Yadav explaining that a neem twig used for brushing the teeth is easily available in Bharat but not in India is viral at a time the political discourse of the country is seeing a tug of war between India versus Bharat. It all started with a G20 dinner invitation that was sent on the behalf of President Droupadi Murmu. Instead of President of India, Murmu was referred to as President of Bharat, the Hindi name of India. While it triggered speculation about whether the government was moving to change the name of the country officially from India to Bharat, another confirmation in favour of Bharat was delivered as PM Modi has also been referred to as the Prime Minister of Bharat at an official document of his visit to Indonesia.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, in this old video, explains the difference between India and Bharat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the opposition bloc which is also known as INDIA which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance questioned the unilateral move, the video of key INDIA leader Lalu Prasad Yadav surfaced. In the video, he could be seen using a neem datun as he was asked whether he ever used a toothbrush. “No No, I use toothbrush in Delhi,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said explaining that Delhi was India where it was not easy to get hold of a neem datun, but Patna was Bharat where neem datun was easily available.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As INDIA leaders questioned the speculated move to change India's name into Bharat fearing the same name of the opposition bloc, social media users had fun sharing Lalu Yadav's old video on the difference between India and Bharat. On a lighter note, the video also showed what Lalu would pick between Bharat and India any day, social media users commented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.