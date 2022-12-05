Lalu's daughter set to donate kidney to him today: ‘Ready to rock and roll’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya is all set to donate her kidney to her ailing father today. Moments before the transplant surgery, Rohini shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on Twitter and said, “Ready to rock and roll, wish me a good luck”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Lalu Yadav's daughter's warm welcome for father before kidney transplant. Watch

On Saturday, Rohini had written a small emotional note for her father. “We haven't seen God, but as God, have seen my father,” she wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Rohini said it was her “good fortune” to be helping her parents. "My mother and father are like God to me. I can do anything for them," she had written.

Rohini is Lalu Yadav's second daughter.

The RJD chief has long been suffering from various health issues and the doctors attending to him had recently advised a kidney transplant. The 74-year-old - hailed as a socialist leader by his admirers - has been hospitalized several times while serving jail time in corruption cases. He was out on bail in the five fodder scam cases after the Jharkhand high court granted him bail in April. In October, the court allowed him to travel abroad for a kidney transplant and his passport was released from court custody to get renewed for this purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail