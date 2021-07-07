Lambda variant: All you need to know about fast spreading strain

The lambda variant of the coronavirus is emerging as one of leading cases of the spread of the infection. According to Malaysian health ministry, it has spread to 30 countries so far, including the UK.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated lambda as 'variant of interest'.

Six cases of Lambda have been identified in the UK till date, and all have been linked to overseas travel. The earliest documented sample was reported in Peru.

Tracking coronavirus variants

According to WHO, the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), has changed over time. Some of these changes impact the virus' properties, such as how easily it spreads, the associated disease severity, or the performance of vaccines and therapeutic medicines, the global health body said.

WHO has formed a network of health experts across the world to monitor and assess the evolution of Sars-CoV-2. Significant amino acid substitutions are identified and countries informed about changes that may be needed to respond to the variant to prevent its spread.

The lambda variant

The strain was first identified in Peru in December last year. Lambda is the dominant variant in the South American country with 81 per cent samples found to be carrying it.

The lambda variant is usually associated with higher transmissibility and resistance to antibodies, but health experts have said that more data is needed to firmly establish this fact.

In case of vaccines too, an early study in Peru claim that the lambda variant is able to easily escape the antibodies generated by CoronaVac vaccine developed by China. However, the study is yet to be peer reviewed.

Lambda was designated as "variant of interest" by the WHO on June 14.

Is lambda the only variant of interest?

No. The WHO website has also listed Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526) and Kappa (B.1.617.1) as other variants of interest.

Despite emerging in South America and spreading across 30 countries, lambda has not been declared a variant of interest by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).