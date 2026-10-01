Shimla, Providing opportunities for land utilisation and activities like horticulture is crucial to curbing migration from Himachal Pradesh's tribal areas and economically empowering the youth, Tribal Development and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Thursday.

Land rights essential to curb migration from Himachal's tribal areas: Revenue minister

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Land reform laws in Himachal prohibit non-agriculturists from acquiring land. Keeping this in mind, the state government has sought the Governor's permission for necessary amendments to the laws governing tribal areas, yet the matter has remained pending for nearly three years, the minister said.

Negi has urged successive Governors to approve the allotment of Nautor forest land to eligible residents of tribal areas. Nautor land is barren government land given to landless individuals for cultivation under specific rules. Under the Nautor land policy, eligible families can be allotted up to 20 bighas of land.

He said, "If we want to make the people of tribal areas economically strong and stop migration from there, they must be granted the right to utilise land. Without access to land, how can they engage in horticulture and other economic activities?"

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{{^usCountry}} Negi pointed out that employment opportunities in tribal areas are limited, and competition for government jobs is constantly rising. In this context, it is essential to engage the youth in horticulture and other local economic activities, he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negi pointed out that employment opportunities in tribal areas are limited, and competition for government jobs is constantly rising. In this context, it is essential to engage the youth in horticulture and other local economic activities, he said {{/usCountry}}

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He said people in tribal areas have been agitating over this long-pending issue. As part of this effort, an 'Adhikar Yatra' is being organised. He said the march is raising awareness of people's constitutional rights and mobilising them for the movement. Starting from Kinnaur, it will reach high-altitude villages in Spiti and Lahaul.

The minister said the yatra might eventually lead to a gherao of the Raj Bhavan. He said he would make a fresh appeal to the Governor on behalf of the people of the tribal areas regarding the pending issues.

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Negi said both the government and the public would continue their fight for the rights granted to the people of tribal areas under the Constitution.

He noted that the Supreme Court has also clarified in various judgments that decisions on bills or proposals pending before the Governor cannot be withheld indefinitely and must be taken within a reasonable timeframe.

He said soon after assuming office in 2023, the state government requested an exemption from the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, for Nautor land allotment in tribal areas.

Negi said the Governor has the authority to approve Nautor forest land under the provisions of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

He requested that the restrictions imposed under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, be withdrawn so that eligible youth and families in tribal and border areas can benefit from land allotment.

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He said similar exemptions from the Forest Conservation Act were granted in 2014, 2016 and 2018. As a result, many people in tribal areas benefited.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.