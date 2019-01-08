‘Landmark moment’: PM Modi’s thank you tweet after Lok Sabha clears quota bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked all the MPs from various parties who supported passage of the bill amending the constitution to introduce 10 per cent reservation for poorer sections among general category aspirants for jobs and educational institutions in the Lok Sabha today.

“I thank MPs from all the parties who supported The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha,” PM Modi, who was in the house when voting of the bill was taken up, said in a series of tweets.

“I also appreciate those MP colleagues who enriched today’s debate with their views,” he added.

Calling the bill’s passage “a landmark moment in our nation’s history,” he said that it “sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society”.

“We are resolutely committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities,” he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who had announced that the bill had been supported by 323 members while only 3 members voted against it, later told ANI that she “felt good” as its passage.

“My children used to ask me ‘what about us, what about economically weak, will only caste matter?’. Many questions were answered today. It’ll be very beneficial in the long run,” she said.

The bill – which was passed by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting – will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. This is the first time that economic status would entitle a person to reservation benefit at a national level.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 23:19 IST