Landslide in J-K's Ramban damages over dozen houses, affected families shifted

Published on Feb 20, 2023 11:07 AM IST



Cracks & damage to roads in Ramban, 13 houses damaged due to landslides. (ANI)
ByKanishka Singharia

Over a dozen houses were damaged due to a massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday. Affected families have been moved to safer locations. The landslide occurred in about 1 sq km at Duksar Dalwa in Sangaldan of Gool Tehsil on the upper side of Ramban-Sangaldan Gool road, rendering 13 families homeless.

"A total of 13 houses were damaged and rendered uninhabitable due to the landslide at Duksar Dal over the past three days. The affected families were shifted and provided tents, ration, utensils, and blankets as immediate relief," sub-divisional magistrate Gool Tanveer-ul-Majeed Wani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Wani said on Friday, the land began to slide, also impacting a nearby cemetery, which led to the exhumation of a local resident's mortal remains and their subsequent burial at a different location.

"We are monitoring the situation and have placed restrictions for the time being on the movement of people in the area as the land is still sinking. The experts from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) are visiting the place within the next couple of days to inspect the scene and look for the reasons for the sudden landslide," the officer said.

The SDM also said the affected families would be provided compensation from the state disaster management fund as per laid down norms within the shortest possible time.

The landslide has posed great danger to the 33KV Power line and a major Water pipeline.

Deputy commissioner (DC), Ramban, Mussarat Islam has requested the Jammu divisional commissioner to send a team of geologists from the department of geology and mining to find out the underlying reason and also seek help from the engineers of IRCON and USBRL (Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line).

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

jammu and kashmir landslide ramban district + 1 more
jammu and kashmir landslide ramban district
