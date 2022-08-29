Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Landslide kills 5 of family in Kerala's Idukki, all bodies recovered

Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:53 AM IST

A video circulated online showed personnel conducting a search amid a forceful stream of water gushing in the affected area.

Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season at a village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday,(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

A total of five bodies were recovered on Monday from the site of a landslide in Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha taluka of Idukki district of Kerala. The hilly regions of Kerala have been receiving incessant rainfall for the last two days.

High alert has been issued in many areas of the state after incessant rain continued. This is the first major landslide in the state during monsoon.

A video of the rescue teams searching for the remaining missing individuals was shared by news agency ANI. The video showed personnel conducting a search amid a forceful stream of water gushing in the affected area.

Watch:

The landslide happened in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Police said the tragedy hit the family at around 2.30am after their house was destructed in the landslide in the wee hours of Monday.

A ‘yellow alert’ has been sounded today in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts of Kerala. Rains are expected to continue for the next two days in the state.

idukki landslide kerala
