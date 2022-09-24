Landslides hit Uttarakhand as heavy rain continues

Heavy rain lashed many areas of Uttarakhand on Saturday, blocking over 54 roads across the state managed by the public works department due to landslides, boulder falls and debris accumulation.

The Met department in Dehradun has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday at isolated places in Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts of Uttarakhand, while it has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

A yellow alert has been sounded for Monday, with a forecast of thunderstorms, lightning with intense showers at isolated places.

All schools in Rudraprayag district remained closed on the directions of district magistrate Mayur Dixit.

The Gangotri highway remained shut for vehicular movement at Helgu Gad due to the continuous rock and boulder fall over the past week, leading to pilgrims making alternate arrangements to stay at Gangnani and Bhatwadi in Uttarkashi district.

“Boulders are falling continuously at Helgugad, making it difficult for vehicular movement,” said Devendar Patwal, district disaster management officer at Uttarkashi.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Mussoorie and adjacent areas in Tehri district.

The state received 9.6 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday, recording nearly 72% excess than the average, according to the weather bureau.

Haridwar district reported a maximum of 29.6mm rainfall, recording a 449% excess.

Dehradun district received 16.9mm rainfall, while Rudraprayag, where the Kedarnath shrine is located, reported 3.1mm rain in the same period, registering a shortfall of 43% from the normal. Uttarkashi, where Gangotri and Yamunotri are located, reported 9.3mm rainfall, registering a departure of 53% from normal. Chamoli, where Badrinath shrine is located, recorded 9.8mm rainfall, registering a departure of 35% from normal.

Tehri district disaster response force team was able to recover the body of a teenager from Tehri lake, who was missing along with his friend from Koti Colony since September 19. The body of the deceased identified as Rakshit Panwar, aged 18 and resident of New Tehri, has been handed to Tehri police, said Lalita Negi, media cell in-charge of the state disaster response force.

The body of another deceased youth was recovered by the team from Tehri lake earlier on 21 September, who was identified as Ashish Kandwal, aged 15 and a resident of New Tehri.