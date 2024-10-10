Laos visit an opportunity to discuss challenges to peace, stability: Modi

The East Asia Summit and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-India Summit will be an opportunity to discuss challenges to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and chart a course for future cooperation with the regional bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before he embarked on a visit to Laos on Thursday. Modi’s visit to Laos comes as India marks a decade of its “Act East” policy. (X)

Modi arrived in Vientiane at the invitation of his Lao counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, to participate in the two meetings to be held on the margins of the summit of the Asean, which is currently chaired by Laos. He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the Asean states

“The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi said. “I will join the Asean leaders to review progress in our comprehensive strategic partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”

Modi’s visit comes as India marks a decade of its “Act East” policy, related to its engagement with Southeast Asian countries. India has close strategic and trade ties with Asean members such as Singapore, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The East Asia Summit, which was started in 2005, brings together the 10 members of Asean, the bloc’s eight partners – Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the US – and Timor-Leste as an observer.

Modi noted that India also shares cultural and civilisational ties with Southeast Asia, including Laos, and these ties are enriched by the shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. “I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” he said.

Besides participating in the Asean-India Summit on Thursday, Modi is expected to join a dinner hosted by his Lao counterpart for the visiting leaders. He is set to hold at least two bilateral meetings on the margins of the summit.

Modi will also witness a Phralak Phraram or Laotian Ramayana performance. This is the Lao adaptation of the ancient epic, which is popular throughout Southeast Asia and was brought to the Lao kingdom of Lane Xang by Buddhist missions centuries ago.

The performances feature dancers, musicians, and artists, and are usually a part of Lao New Year celebrations.

With 20% of the Indian diaspora worldwide living in the Asean region, India currently has direct flights with seven members of the 10-state bloc, and direct flight connectivity with two more countries is expected to be established by the end of the year.