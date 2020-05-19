e-paper
Home / India News / 'Large number of Covid-19 cases being observed in migrant workers': Top Uttar Pradesh health official

‘Large number of Covid-19 cases being observed in migrant workers’: Top Uttar Pradesh health official

The official said that in such a situation, it is important for village and mohalla monitoring committees to control the infection.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 16:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Migrants rush to fill UPSTRC buses taking them home while flouting social distancing at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Migrants rush to fill UPSTRC buses taking them home while flouting social distancing at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.(Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

A high incidence of coronavirus infection is being observed in migrant labourers returning to Uttar Pradesh, state principal secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters on Tuesday.

Prasad said that in such a situation, it is important for village and mohalla monitoring committees to control the infection.

“They should ensure home quarantine for those coming from outside,” Prasad said.

He also informed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for the setting up of a laboratory in every district of the state to check the infectious disease.

Lakhs of stranded migrant labourers have returned to their native places in Uttar Pradesh from across the country. The Ministry of Railways, so far, has operated over 1,500 ‘Shramik Special’ trains since May 1 and ferried over 20 lakh migrants back home.

“Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi, more than 20 lakh workers have been sent to their homes by the Railways on 1,565 Shramik Special trains,” Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh allowed 837 trains to ferry migrant labourers back to their native places. Out of the trains that have terminated so far, the maximum has been in Uttar Pradesh at 641, while 73 more are in transit.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh is inching toward the 5,000-mark.

The state has reported 4,605 Covid-19 cases so far. While 2,783 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 118 have died from the infection here.

(With inputs from PTI)

