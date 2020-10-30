Lashkar-e-Taiba behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir’s Kulgam, says senior police official

india

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:26 IST

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind the killing of the three leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, a senior police official said on Friday and added that such killings were being executed at Pakistan’s behest. A vehicle has also been seized, news agency PTI cited police officials as saying.

Three workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) youth wing -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the YK Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday. The alleged shadow group of LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the killings.

“Three militants came in a local car belonging to a local militant identified as Altaf. Fida (Hussain) was with his two colleagues in a car and the militants fired indiscriminately on them from close range. They received grave injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital,” Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police, was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that names of local terrorists of LeT have also surfaced during the probe. “The names of LeT terrorists-- a local terrorist from Dooru, Nisar Khanday; and Abbas from Khudwani who was previously associated with HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) and is now with LeT and also claims to be from TRF -- are cropping up. The involvement of these two is there, but there may be a FT (foreign terrorist) involved as well (in the attack),” Kumar said.