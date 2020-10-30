e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lashkar-e-Taiba behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir’s Kulgam, says senior police official

Lashkar-e-Taiba behind killing of 3 BJP leaders in Kashmir’s Kulgam, says senior police official

Three workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) youth wing -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the YK Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday.

india Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 16:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kashmiri villagers comfort the grieving sister of Umar Hajam, a member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, India.
Kashmiri villagers comfort the grieving sister of Umar Hajam, a member of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Qazigund, south of Srinagar, India.(AP)
         

Terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind the killing of the three leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, a senior police official said on Friday and added that such killings were being executed at Pakistan’s behest. A vehicle has also been seized, news agency PTI cited police officials as saying.

Three workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) youth wing -- Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh -- were shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the YK Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir late on Thursday. The alleged shadow group of LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the killings.

“Three militants came in a local car belonging to a local militant identified as Altaf. Fida (Hussain) was with his two colleagues in a car and the militants fired indiscriminately on them from close range. They received grave injuries and succumbed on the way to the hospital,” Vijay Kumar, the inspector general of police, was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added that names of local terrorists of LeT have also surfaced during the probe. “The names of LeT terrorists-- a local terrorist from Dooru, Nisar Khanday; and Abbas from Khudwani who was previously associated with HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) and is now with LeT and also claims to be from TRF -- are cropping up. The involvement of these two is there, but there may be a FT (foreign terrorist) involved as well (in the attack),” Kumar said.

tags
top news
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Xi Jinping rolls out vision for China in 2035, sparks buzz about his future role
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
Eating out, grocery shopping riskier than air travel during Covid: Study
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
TN guv clears 7.5% quota bill, govt school students to get preference in NEET
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
‘Bineesh Kodiyeri funded Bengaluru drug peddler’: Enforcement Directorate
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
Sheep diplomacy amid pandemic: Mongolia sends sheep via secure bubble
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Conversion just for marriage’s sake not acceptable’: Allahabad High Court
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
‘Consider face masks like Covid-19 vaccine’: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Breakdancing: What a sport!
Breakdancing: What a sport!
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In