Last decade a ‘golden era’ for North East: Amit Shah in Shillong

Shillong: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the 10 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government have proved to be a “golden era” for the north-east (NE) as the region recorded growth in infrastructure, drop in violence and resolution of conflicts during this period. Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed the 71st Plenary Session of the Northeast Council in Shillong (Twitter/@AmitShah)

Addressing the 71st plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong, Shah said the Centre has not only helped in reducing the distance between NE and rest of the India through development but has also paved the way for bringing down “differences in hearts”. “...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the three mantras of Act East, Act Fast and Act First are being implemented,” he said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“During the time of Atal ji, by giving it priority, a separate ministry was created for the Northeast and today under the leadership of PM Modi, the three mantras – Act East, Act Fast and Act First – are being implemented,” he underscored.

Shah said that violent incidents in the region dropped by 71% during the tenure of Modi as PM. From 2004 to 2014, a total of 11,121 violent incidents took place in the Northeast which declined to 3,114 from 2014 to 2023, Shah said.

“The incidents of insurgency have come down because more than 8,900 cadres of militant groups have surrendered in the last five years,” he said, adding that except for some parts of Assam and Manipur, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (Afspa) has been removed from the majority of areas in NE.

The home minister said that in the 50 years of its establishment, the NEC has increased the pace of development of the region by providing a policy-related platform to all the states and simplifying the solutions to their problems.

In these 50 years, he said, over 12,000 km of roads have been constructed in this region, 700 MW power plants have been established and many institutes of national excellence have also been established under the guidance of NEC.

Along with this, work has also been done to promote the use of technology in administration by using the North-Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC).

Calling upon all northeastern states to give thrust to create a flood-free and drug-free Northeast and strengthen water management by using NESAC, he said, “By creating big lakes to absorb rainwater, we can attract tourism and can also strengthen the drinking water and irrigation system.”

Dwelling on infrastructure expansion, Shah said that in the last 10 years, the PM Modi-led government has invested Rs.81,000 crore in railways and Rs.48,000 crore in road connectivity. 5,196 km long roads have been constructed in the Northeast under the Bharat Mala project, he said, adding under the UDAN scheme, eight new airports have been constructed and seventy-one new air routes have been started in these 10 years.

Shah said that if the Northeast becomes self-reliant in organic products, dairy farming, fishing, and egg production, then 1.3 million people can be given employment in these four sectors alone.

He said that development of the region alone is not enough, but along with the region, there should also be development of the individual and for this Industrial production and agriculture are the only options.

“When India is going to become a five trillion-dollar economy, the Northeast should also set a target of giving its Lion’s share in this effort and when the whole of India becomes completely developed and self-reliant in 2047, then our North-East will also become fully developed and self-reliant,” Shah concluded.