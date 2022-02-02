Rahul Gandhi accuses Amit Shah of ‘indecency’, Himanta Biswa Sarma replies

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday reminded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the Pidi episode and said those who prefer to feed biscuits to dogs in the presence of leaders from Assam and then offer them the same biscuits should be the last people to talk about political decency. "High command mindset in INC is be all and end-all. The people of India know it all," Himanta Biswa tweeted after Rahul Gandhi accused Union home minister Amit Shah of political indecency in his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Recounting an incident told to him by a Manipur leader, Rahul Gandhi said a delegation of political leaders went to Amit Shah's house and they were asked to remove their shoes. But when they went inside, Amit Shah was seen wearing chappals. Rahul Gandhi said this again shows that they are not equal. Demanding an apology from Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi said this is not the way to deal with the people of India.

The accusation led to an uproar inside the house as MPs said that it is not true. To that Rahul Gandhi said, "I also told them that this is not true. But they told me they have photographs."

After joining the BJP from the Congress, Himanta Biswa claimed that when he and a few Assam leaders went to meet Rahul Gandhi, he was busy feeding biscuits to his dog Pidi and was not interested in the meeting at all. Sarma said at that meeting the Assam leaders were served with tea and biscuits and Rahul Gandhi's dog went and picked one biscuit from the plate. A few minutes later, all leaders present there started taking biscuits from the same plate, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

