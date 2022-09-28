Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi leads tributes, ‘There is so much…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. Remembering the legendary singer, PM Modi recalled the “innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection”. He also hailed the inauguration of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya that will be held later today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lata Mangeshkar - the profound singer, who was a Bharat Ratna awardee passed away on February 6 this year at the of 92 at a hospital in Mumbai.

“Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons,” he wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of the late singer in presence of some of her family members on Monday.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi said that Lata Mangeshkar's “legacy and contribution to Indian cinema music is unparalleled”.

Also read: End of an era…: PM Modi leads tributes as country's nightingale goes silent

“I fondly remember Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji on her birth anniversary. Through her beautiful and melodious songs, she continues to stay with us. Her legacy and contribution to Indian cinema music is unparalleled. My pranams to her,” he wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar wrote on Twitter: “Lata Didi has mesmerized her fans for many decades with her melodious vocals. With his voice, he brought Indian music across seven seas. Lata Didi's voice will forever be etched in the hearts of every Indian. Greetings to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, “Fondly remembering Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar on her 93rd Jayanti. Lata ji left us but her divinely golden voice remains with us forever.”