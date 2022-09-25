U.P. CM Yogi to inaugurate Lata Crossing in Ayodhya on her birth anniv

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of the late singer in presence of some of her family members on September 28.

The legendry singer, also a Bharat Ratna awardee, died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 this year at the age of 92. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy, U.P. tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, several Ayodhya seers and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Recently, a delegation of Ayodhya Development Authority led by its secretary SK Singh went to Mumbai to invite Usha Mangeshkar, the sister of Lata Mangeshkar, and other family members for the event. Ayodhya-based historian Yatindra Mishra was also part of the delegation. Mishra has written a book “Lata: Sur Gatha” on Lata Mangeshkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the event virtually. However, this is yet to be finalised. “The CM will inaugurate Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on September 28. Union culture minister will also attend the event. Some family members of Lata Mangeshkar have also been invited,” said district magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar.

On the occasion, cultural events will also be organised at Ram Katha Park. For the special event, walls of Naya Ghat have been painted with pictures of Lata Mangeshkar. CM Yogi Adityanath has renamed the famous Naya Ghat crossing in Ayodhya as Lata Mangeshkar crossing.

A 40-ft-long Indian classical music instrument, the veena, weighing 14 tonnes, has also been installed at the crossing. The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar who has also designed the “Statue of Unity” (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat.

Noida-based architect Ranjan Mohanti has designed the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk where famous bhajans sung by the legendry singer will also be played. Initially, seers of Ayodhya had opposed renaming of the crossing after Lata Mangeshkar. Instead, they wanted the famous Naya Ghat crossing to be renamed after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.

However, saints agreed after the chief minister assured them to rename other places and roads in Ayodhya after famous seers.

