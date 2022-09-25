Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. CM Yogi to inaugurate Lata Crossing in Ayodhya on her birth anniv

U.P. CM Yogi to inaugurate Lata Crossing in Ayodhya on her birth anniv

lucknow news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 11:55 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of the late singer in presence of some of her family members on September 28

Work at Naya ghat crossing named after Lata Mangeshkar under way in Ayodhya. (Sourced)
Work at Naya ghat crossing named after Lata Mangeshkar under way in Ayodhya. (Sourced)
ByPawan Dixit, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of 93rd birth anniversary of the late singer in presence of some of her family members on September 28.

The legendry singer, also a Bharat Ratna awardee, died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 this year at the age of 92. Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy, U.P. tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh, several Ayodhya seers and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Recently, a delegation of Ayodhya Development Authority led by its secretary SK Singh went to Mumbai to invite Usha Mangeshkar, the sister of Lata Mangeshkar, and other family members for the event. Ayodhya-based historian Yatindra Mishra was also part of the delegation. Mishra has written a book “Lata: Sur Gatha” on Lata Mangeshkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the event virtually. However, this is yet to be finalised. “The CM will inaugurate Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on September 28. Union culture minister will also attend the event. Some family members of Lata Mangeshkar have also been invited,” said district magistrate of Ayodhya Nitish Kumar.

On the occasion, cultural events will also be organised at Ram Katha Park. For the special event, walls of Naya Ghat have been painted with pictures of Lata Mangeshkar. CM Yogi Adityanath has renamed the famous Naya Ghat crossing in Ayodhya as Lata Mangeshkar crossing.

A 40-ft-long Indian classical music instrument, the veena, weighing 14 tonnes, has also been installed at the crossing. The veena has been designed by master sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar who has also designed the “Statue of Unity” (the world’s tallest statue) in Gujarat.

Noida-based architect Ranjan Mohanti has designed the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk where famous bhajans sung by the legendry singer will also be played. Initially, seers of Ayodhya had opposed renaming of the crossing after Lata Mangeshkar. Instead, they wanted the famous Naya Ghat crossing to be renamed after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.

However, saints agreed after the chief minister assured them to rename other places and roads in Ayodhya after famous seers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out