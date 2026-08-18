Lata Mangeshkar's Vande Mataram played at Thane event, deputy CM Shinde calls out gaffe

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday issued a strict directive after a version of 'Vande Mataram' sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was played instead of the official version of the national song at an event.

Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde called out the error made during the event and said that the version played there was not in the approved style. (File Photo/ANI)

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A video of the same has been making rounds on social media, showing the private album track with the 'Vande Mataram' refrain being played instead of the official version.

The event was organised in Thane city to mark the conclusion of the Marathi language course campaign for cab and auto-rickshaw drivers, where certificates were distributed to the successful participants hailing from non-Marathi background, according to PTI news agency.

Deep Dive What incident involving Vande Mataram occurred at a Thane event? A private version of 'Vande Mataram' sung by Lata Mangeshkar was mistakenly played instead of the official version during an event in Thane, prompting a directive from Maharashtra's deputy chief minister to ensure the correct rendition is used in public programmes. Why is there controversy surrounding Sonia Gandhi and 'Vande Mataram'? Sonia Gandhi has faced allegations from BJP leaders claiming she objected to the singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' during a flag-hoisting ceremony, although the Congress party denies these claims, stating she was only asking for a chair for another leader. How have political leaders reacted to the Vande Mataram controversy? Leaders from the BJP have criticized Sonia Gandhi, demanding an apology and questioning her national identity, while Congress representatives defend her, asserting her integral role in Indian politics and family sacrifices for the nation.

Also Read | Hindu Sena chief files complaint against Sonia Gandhi over 'Vande Mataram' row

Shinde calls out event organisers

Shinde, while speaking towards the end of the event, urged organisers to strictly ensure that the official version and rendition of the national song approved by Parliament is played at public programmes, PTI reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the deputy CM called out the error made during the event and said that the version played there was not in the approved style. He also emphasised the need to preserve the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram'. Shinde also advised the organisers to remain vigilant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the deputy CM called out the error made during the event and said that the version played there was not in the approved style. He also emphasised the need to preserve the sanctity of 'Vande Mataram'. Shinde also advised the organisers to remain vigilant. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | BJP accuses Sonia Gandhi of unease during Vande Mataram at Independence Day event, Congress reacts

Congress 'Vande Mataram' row

The gaffe at the event attended by Shinde comes at a time when the BJP and Congress are trading barbs amid a row over an Independence Day video featuring Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Referring to a video in which Sonia Gandhi was purportedly seen making gestures when 'Vande Mataram' was being played at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day, her opponents and critics have been alleging that she was stopping the singers from singing the complete song.

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Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that the Congress chief sang an "incomplete" version of the national song during his public meeting in South Goa on Monday, and accused the grand old party of disrespecting the national song.

Speaking over the controversy, Kharge said, "I sang the 'Vande Mataram' which Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru sang...the same song which Vallabhbhai Patel and Atal Bihari Vajpayee sang. If that is the crime, then file a case against Gandhiji, Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel."

Kharge said the BJP was unaware of the historical decisions taken by the Congress on the national song and the national anthem.

"They don't know that before they were born, the Congress had passed the resolution to decide about the national song and the national anthem," he said, according to PTI.

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The Congress president said he had followed the version of 'Vande Mataram' that had been sung for decades.

(with inputs from PTI)