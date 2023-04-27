Afternoon brief: Australia revamping immigration for faster skilled worker entry, and all the latest news

Australia's big changes to its immigration system, visa processing. Details

Australia is set to significantly change its immigration system with the aim to speed up getting highly skilled workers into the country. Smoothening the process of permanent residency is also one of the key focuses of the plan as the the federal Labor government said that the system used to select skilled migrants will be modified. Read more

Woman’s graceful belly dance on Dilbar leaves viewers in awe. Watch viral video

Dance videos have become a popular source of entertainment, offering everything from well-choreographed performances to impromptu living room routines. Case in point, this video that is going viral online. It features a woman’s belly dance performance to the tune of Dilbar. The song is a collaboration between the musical duo Rusha & Blizza and Tech Panda & Kenzani. Read more

Big setback for SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023 with hamstring injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced that the side's star all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. No immediate replacement has been announced so far. Read more

Rahul Gandhi's Food Walk In Delhi, Photos And Videos

On April 19, politician Rahul Gandhi went on a food walk in Delhi with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar Watch

Ananya Panday nails viral Barbiecore trend in figure-hugging mini dress, drops ultimate summer party look. See pics

The viral Barbiecore trend is everywhere this summer. Since the teaser for Greta Gerwig's Barbie - starring Margot Robbie - dropped, there has been a style shift, and everyone is wearing pink. The rise of this vibrant shade on red carpets, in stores and on your Instagram feed is called Barbiecore. And Ananya Panday is one of the latest celebrities who got swept away in the craze, as she donned an H&M X Mugler mini dress for her latest photoshoot. Keep scrolling to read our download on Ananya's ensemble. Read more

