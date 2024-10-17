Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter arrested by Mumbai Police in Salman Khan house firing case: Report

Sukkha, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooter, was arrested in Haryana's Panipat by the Navi Mumbai Police in connection with the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence, news agency IANS reported. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan

The Mumbai Policer arrested Sukkha from Panipat Sector 29 with assistance from local police. Sukkha, a resident of Rail Kalan village, is accused in the Salman Khan house firing case.

He will be produced before a court on Thursday after being brought to Navi Mumbai, the police said.

In June, police claimed to have uncovered a plot to target Salman Khan on his way to his farmhouse near Panvel in Navi Mumbai. The development followed a firing outside his Bandra residence in Mumbai in April 2024.

Salman Khan earlier this year told police that he believed the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing at his residence with the intention to kill him and his family members, news agency ANI reported.

The actor’s statement is part of the charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in a court here in connection with the incident.

Two unidentified persons tried to trespass into his farmhouse near Panvel using fake identities in January 2024, the actor had noted.

In 2022, a threat letter was found on a bench opposite his building, while in March 2023, they received an email threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan had told the police.

According to police, Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra gangs had deployed around 60 to 70 members to monitor Salman Khan's movements as part of efforts to conduct recce at his Bandra residence, Panvel farmhouse, and film shooting locations.

Following specific information about the plot to kill the Bollywood superstar, a case was registered against several persons at Panvel Town police station on April 24.