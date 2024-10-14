Lawrence Bishnoi wants to set up a 'D-company' in Bollywood? All you need to know about the gangster

The intent of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has shifted from taking revenge from actor Salman Khan to ruling Bollywood, once Dawood Ibrahim's fiefdom, a senior Delhi police officer said on Monday. Lawrence Bishnoi is originally from Punjab's Fazlika (File photo)

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his office in Mumbai on Saturday. He was considered close to Salman Khan. The police have been probing Lawrence Bishnoi's role in the murder after a social media post threatened "those supporting Salman Khan and Dawood Ibrahim".

“Whoever helps Salman Khan and the Dawood gang, keep your accounts in order,” reads the post.

The officer said the gang wants to penetrate the lucrative film industry.

“The gang is now trying to penetrate Bollywood, an area once ruled by Dawood Ibrahim, and set up its own D-Company,” the officer told PTI.

All you need to know about Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been lodged in a jail in Gujarat for several years, has allegedly managed to execute murders of many high-profile people, including Punjabi singer Siddhu Moosewala in 2022 and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in 2023.

In Canada, there were firing incidents outside the houses of singers AP Dhillon and Gippy Grewal at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi shot to limelight after a conspiracy to attack Salman Khan came to the fore. A gangster named Sampat Nehra, who was arrested, said he had conducted a survey outside Salman Khan's house.

According to the police's records, Bishnoi has never killed anyone himself. However, he runs a 700-strong gang from inside the jail with help from sharpshooters and gangsters like Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Vikramjit Singh, Kala Jatheri and Kala Rana.

"Most of the sharpshooters are young people who usually get influenced by his gang through social media," an official told the news agency.

Lawrence Bishnoi is originally from Punjab's Fazlika. He is a law graduate. He owns around 100-acre of land in Punjab.

His younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, operates the gang from abroad.

Lawrence Bishnoi's first crime was when he opened fire at a rival contestant during student body polls of Panjab University in 2010. He spent three months in jail.

He later became the students’ union president.

He has been convicted in four criminal cases.

With inputs from PTI