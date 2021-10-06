Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Lawrence School marks 174th Founder’s Day
india news

Lawrence School marks 174th Founder’s Day

Published on Oct 06, 2021 04:23 AM IST
The school in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar was established in 1847.(HT file photo)
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The three-day celebrations of the 174th Founder’s Day at Lawrence School, Sanawar, ended on Monday, with participation of over 300 on-campus students and others who joined online, said a statement from the school.

The school in Himachal Pradesh’s Sanawar was established in 1847. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and said, “Students should lead a life that values character and integrity.” He reminded the students about the belief firmly held by the father of the nation: “Be the change you wish to see. Only changing oneself can lead to a sustainable change in the world.”

While the school’s head boy, Nihal Singh Sidhu, spoke about many aspects of the virtuous life of Gandhi, the head girl, Pavya Singh, called upon everyone to shun all kinds of destructive weapons and fortify “oneself with the power of truth and non-violence.”

The school also remembered the struggle of the freedom fighters including its alumni, Arun Khetarpal, who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his supreme sacrifice in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

RELATED STORIES

A special chapel service was organised to felicitate old students of the school who had graduated 25 years ago, 50 years ago and 60 years ago, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TMC leaders ‘dodge’ cops, meet victims’ kin

Tripura MLA Ashish Das shaves head in Kolkata, says it’s act of penance before joining TMC

Ex-Odisha MP Jayaram Pangi says he will quit BJP, focus on UT demand for Koraput

India asks Sri Lanka to devolve powers to Tamil minority, hold provincial council elections
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP