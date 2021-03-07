Home / India News / Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray
india news

Lawyer seeks mask violation case against Raj Thackeray

Advocate Ratnakar Choure, in his application, has stated he saw a news programme that showed Thackeray traveling from Mumbai to Nashik without wearing a mask.
PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:38 PM IST
The application, which was submitted in Kranti Chowk police station, seeks that Raj Thackeray be charged under relevant provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.(HT Photo)

An advocate in Aurangabad on Sunday submitted an application to police demanding registration of a complaint against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for mask violation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Advocate Ratnakar Choure, in his application, has stated he saw a news programme that showed Thackeray traveling from Mumbai to Nashik without wearing a mask though it is mandatory to do so as per Covid-19 norms put in place by the state and Central governments.

The application, which was submitted in Kranti Chowk police station, seeks that Thackeray be charged under relevant provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act.

A Kranti Chowk police station official confirmed the receipt of Choure's application but said further action on it would be decided by higher authorities in the force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raj thackeray mns chief raj thackeray
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP