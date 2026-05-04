Questions on the continuity of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) for a record third stint, or, on the comeback of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala will be answered today as the votes in the Kerala assembly elections are counted and it will also be revealed whether the BJP, so far a fringe political player in the state with zero seats, will emerge as a serious player.

LDF, UDF confident of poll win, verdict on Monday

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The ruling CPI(M) has declared the exit poll results, a majority of which predict an edge to the UDF, far from reality in nature and reiterated that there are “pro-incumbency” sentiments in favour of the governance agenda of outgoing chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his administration. The LDF, which came to power in 2016 with 91 out of 140 seats, pulled off a win again in the 2021 elections with a bigger mandate — 99 out of 140 seats. It was the first time in four decades that a government was re-elected in the state.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said he was confident that the voters of the state have exercised their right for the continuation of the “nava Keralam” (new Kerala) model under LDF government.

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{{^usCountry}} “In the state’s political history, tomorrow will mark history with a third straight victory for the LDF with a decent majority. The people have the belief that the LDF can take the state to new heights,” Govindan told local media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the state’s political history, tomorrow will mark history with a third straight victory for the LDF with a decent majority. The people have the belief that the LDF can take the state to new heights,” Govindan told local media. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He commented that some of the exit polls have predicted the LDF to get between 60 and 69 seats, just two away from the halfway mark in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He commented that some of the exit polls have predicted the LDF to get between 60 and 69 seats, just two away from the halfway mark in the assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s within the margin of error. When I checked the exit poll predictions in certain constituencies, I found that several of the seats where they have predicted defeat for us are simple winnable seats. So I am confident,” said Govindan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s within the margin of error. When I checked the exit poll predictions in certain constituencies, I found that several of the seats where they have predicted defeat for us are simple winnable seats. So I am confident,” said Govindan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He slammed the UDF for its internal clashes over a future chief minister’s post and compared it with the atmosphere of calm within the LDF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He slammed the UDF for its internal clashes over a future chief minister’s post and compared it with the atmosphere of calm within the LDF. {{/usCountry}}

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“Despite warnings and reminders from the Congress national leadership, there are internal clashes between leaders and factions for the chief minister’s post. The people recognise that such a faction-ridden UDF cannot govern the state,” said Govindan.

Among leading contenders from the LDF whose political fate will be revealed on Monday are Pinarayi Vijayan from Dharmadom, industries minister P Rajeev from Kalamassery, former health minister KK Shailaja from Peravoor, state finance minister KN Balagopal from Kottarakkara and public works minister PA Mohammed Riyas from Beypore.

The UDF, which has grounded its campaign on the alleged government lapses in the health and education fronts, the involvement of Left leaders in the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case and dissatisfaction among minorities regarding several government policies, has repeatedly said that it will register a landslide victory with wins in over 100 seats. Leader of the opposition VD Satheesan has declared that he would enter political wilderness if the UDF suffers a defeat in the polls.

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Kasaragod MP and senior Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan said there is deep disaffection even among traditional supporters of the LDF.

“There is one fact that most post-poll surveys have missed. It’s that die-hard sympathisers of the Left, who want the CPI(M) to survive in Kerala, have voted for the UDF this time. This was an election where true Communists rebelled against the party and joined hands with the UDF in places like Payyannur, Ambalappuzha, Ottappalam and Thaliparambu. They know that post-counting, they may face personal setbacks. But still they acted as a corrective force,” said Unnithan.

Unnithan was referring to the Left’s debacle in states like West Bengal where a 34-year-long uninterrupted rule led to the party’s core base getting dismantled.

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Some of the high profile UDF contenders in the election include CM-hopefuls like VD Satheesan in Paravur, Ramesh Chennithala in Harippad and other senior leaders like Sunny Joseph, also KPCC chief, in Peravoor, actor-turned-politician Ramesh Pisharody in Palakkad and K Muraleedharan in Vattiyoorkavu

The BJP, which has been a marginal player in the state’s politics with its influence only in a few pockets, is looking to post its best performance in Kerala’s history and emerge as a strong alternative third pole. Despite robust RSS organisation, the BJP has only won an assembly seat once — Nemom in 2016 — and is looking to open its account.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP state chief and former union minister, said that the NDA will pull off surprise wins in several seats.

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“All exit polls indicate the BJP will win a few seats in Kerala. The ground-level reports from our workers attest to the same. The state’s voters are tired of the politics of the Left and the UDF,” said Chandrasekhar.

While Chandrasekhar himself is testing his electoral debut from Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district, other senior BJP leaders in the fray include Sobha Surendran from Palakkad, V Muraleedharan from Kazhakootam, R Sreelekha from Vattiyoorkavu and K Surendran from Manjeshwaram.

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