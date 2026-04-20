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LDF-UDF slugfest over Wayanad township home ‘cracks’

Allegations of structural cracks in Kerala's Wayanad township spark political tensions between UDF and LDF, with calls for accountability over construction quality.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
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The alleged development of structural cracks in certain houses built as part of the rehabilitation township in Kerala’sWayanad has evolved into a direct political confrontation between the opposition UDF and the ruling LDF over the quality of the construction.

LDF-UDF slugfest over Wayanad township home ‘cracks’

A day after revenue minister K Rajan personally inspected some housing units in the township set up in Kalpetta and dismissed allegations of structural cracks, Leader of the opposition VD Satheesan claimed that it was the job of engineers, not the revenue minister, to identify if there are structural flaws in construction of the houses.

Satheesan also lambasted the LDF government for inaugurating the township’s first phase and handing over a few homes to landslide survivors despite the works not being fully completed.

“The government displayed hypocrisy with respect to the Wayanad landslide township. The homes that have been inaugurated by the chief minister don’t even have water and electricity connections. Weeks after the inauguration, the intended beneficiaries have not been able to reside in those homes,” said the UDF chairman.

Meanwhile, V Sivankutty, minister and CPI(M) leader, denied allegations of structural flaws in the homes. “These are just lies. The Congress had promised over 100 homes for the township but has been unable to build even one house,” he said.

On March 1, CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the township’s first phase with homes for 178 families. Once fully realised, the township near Kalpetta will feature 410 single-storey homes on seven cents of land each.

Apart from homes, the township is set to have anganwadis, primary health centre, market and recreation areas.

 
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