Leaders in Delhi condole a dog’s death, not farmers’: Meghalaya governor

Amid continuous protests against the Centre’s agricultural laws, Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said leaders in Delhi offer condolences “even when a dog dies” but haven’t cared about the deaths’ of farmers.

The governor said there hasn’t been an agitation earlier in the country in which “600 people” have died, a reference to the deaths due to various causes of protesters camping on the borders of Delhi against the farm laws since November last year.

“Even if a dog dies, a condolence message is sent by Delhi leaders. But I am hurt that 600 farmers have died but no resolution was passed in Parliament,” Malik, who was addressing the Global Jat Summit here, said.

Referring to the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, Malik said he had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to antagonise Sikhs and Jats - the communities who form a bulk of the protesters.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi… and told him not to do two things -- don’t use force on the protesting farmers and don’t send them back empty-handed as they do not forget for 300 years,” he added.

The Meghalaya governor, who was earlier posted in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the Army has felt the impact of the agitation as the farmers’ sons also serve in the military.

“Anything can happen. Today, you are in power and are arrogant and do not know what repercussions would follow. When Kargil happens, the sons of these farmers are sent to the hills to fight,” he said.

“I do not want the day to come when farmers react… Till date, the farmers have not even thrown a stone,” he added.

Reacting to his speech, former Rajasthan minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vasudev Devnani said the governor should maintain the dignity of the post. “Such statements do not help anyone. If he wants to convey something, then he should speak to the President of India,” he said.

State transport minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said: “What could be more shameful when a governor appointed by the BJP had to raise the farmer’s issue. The central government should apologise and withdraw the farm laws.”