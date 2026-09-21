‘Learn from satire’ vs ‘become comedian’: BJP-Cong showdown over mimicry of PM Modi continues

The political row over Rahul Gandhi’s alleged mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued on Monday as Congress leader Supriya Shrinate asking the BJP to “learn from satire” and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Gandhi "should leave politics and become a stand-up comedian".

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with comedian Pulkit Mani during the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. (AICC)

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The row followed a ‘Chhatron ki Gunj’ programme in Indore, where a video of Rahul Gandhi laughing after a speaker referred to an interaction between Modi and an elderly woman went viral. The BJP alleged that Gandhi was mocking the prime minister’s interaction with the woman.

The video was shared by both the BJP and Congress. The controversy has since triggered a war of words between leaders of the two parties over satire, mimicry and the reference to the elderly woman.

Supriya Shrinate defends Rahul Gandhi

Responding to the controversy, Congress Chairperson Social Media & Digital Platforms Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) said the BJP’s objection was not to mimicry or comedy but to the political message behind the satire.

“I would say is that this was satire. Learn from it. Take a lesson from it. Why do you bring mothers into everything? Stop repeatedly using mothers as political pawns and engaging in such low-level acts," Shrinate said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} "Keep this fake outrage to yourselves. When vile, dirty, and indecent remarks are made about Sonia ji from the BJP’s official handles, you suddenly become silent. Do not lecture us. Prime Minister Modi is the Prime Minister in a democracy. There will be satire about him, criticism of him, questions asked of him, mimicry of him, and ridicule of him. Many things will be said and done about him because that is how democracy works," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Keep this fake outrage to yourselves. When vile, dirty, and indecent remarks are made about Sonia ji from the BJP’s official handles, you suddenly become silent. Do not lecture us. Prime Minister Modi is the Prime Minister in a democracy. There will be satire about him, criticism of him, questions asked of him, mimicry of him, and ridicule of him. Many things will be said and done about him because that is how democracy works," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis tells Rahul to become a comedian

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Congress leader should leave the party and pursue comedy.

Asked about allegations that Gandhi had mocked Modi during the ‘Chhatron ki Gunj’ programme in Indore a day earlier, Fadnavis said, "The way Rahul Gandhi is doing mimicry, I feel he should quit the party and become a stand-up comedian".

Fadnavis also said that Congress had become "unemployed" because of Rahul and that he would at least find work if he became a comic performer.

Piyush Goyal calls Rahul ‘asanskari naraz fufa’

Union minister Piyush Goyal also criticised the performance on X, referring to Rahul Gandhi as “Asanskari naraz fufa (uncultured disgruntled uncle).”

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“The irony writes itself. The need to come on stage every now and then just to drag Prime Minister Modi ji's name into cheap political theatre never fails to amaze me,” Goyal said, asking the former Congress president to “look in the mirror”.

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Kiren Rijiju attacks Congress

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said he had not expected a party that had been in power for nearly six decades to turn into a “circus”.

“I hadn't imagined that a party which was in power for nearly six decades would turn into such a circus that is busy entertaining their own shrunken supporters.” Rijiju said Indians were proud that Prime Minister Modi was the “most popular” elected leader in the world.

“Congress party has become a party of comedians and Jokers! They are out forever.... RIP,” he said.

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“Do you feel absolutely no shame in mocking an elderly mother and the Prime Minister of India?” Rijiju asked Rahul, while posting a video of PM Modi in which the prime minister is seen asking for a chair for an elderly woman who had attended one of his programmes.

Congress hits back at BJP

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel defended the party and said every mother deserved respect. He also questioned why similar concerns were not raised when the mothers of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were allegedly insulted.

“Everyone's mother is a mother, not PM Modi's mother alone. Why are their feelings not hurt when they insult Rahul Gandhi's mother or other leaders' mothers? This culture of insulting mothers was started by BJP-RSS and Mahamanav,” Baghel said as per news agency ANI.

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Congress MP Imraan Masood also responded to the BJP’s criticism, saying the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme had “shattered the eardrums” of BJP leaders.

“Let the elections come. They will find out soon enough. 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' has shattered their eardrums. They see Rahul Gandhi in their dreams and wake up with a start,” Masood said in Ranchi, as per the news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)