Left, BJP take shots at Cong over Savarkar pic in its rally poster

A banner on freedom fighters at the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir “Bharat jodo yatra” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi passing through Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Wednesday prominently displayed a photo of RSS ideologue VD Savarkar, prompting the state’s ruling CPI(M) to take a dig at the main opposition party.

The banner was put up in Aluva by the party trade union wing Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC). Congress workers realised the goof up in the afternoon after the poster started doing rounds in social media and many BJP leaders welcomed it whole heartedly.

Later, Congress leaders rushed to the spot and covered his photo with a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. Savarkar’s photo was initially placed in between pictures of GB Pant and Chandra Shekar Azad.

“It was a printing error, a faux pas. We have taken action against some local leaders. They should have been more careful,” said Aluva legislator Anwar Sadat.

He said INTUC unit president Suresh Athani and some workers were suspended from the party for the goof up. He said over enthusiasm led to the mistake. Later, the Congress state unit clarified that the poster was put up by local leaders and yatra organisers have no role in it.

But the ruling CPI(M) whipped it up. “Some leaders still have a soft corner towards the saffron party (BJP),” CPI(M) legislator PV Anwar said while taking a dig at the Congress.

“We are happy the Congress recognised great contributions of Savarkar,” said BJP leader S Suresh.

Later at a press briefing, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said opponents were whipping minor issues to target the yatra that was getting unprecedented reception all along its route. “It is not the Congress, but the CPI(M) joined hands with the BJP to prop up the VP Singh government in late 1980s. In Kerala, the CPI(M) is ‘A team’ of the BJP,” he said.