Left brought violence, BJP stands from growth: Amit Shah in Tripura

Updated on Mar 09, 2022 02:56 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged the people of Tripura to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to form government for the second term and attacked the Left front saying violence was a characteristic of their governments.

After the Manipur Assembly polls, Shah’s visit to Tripura is being seen as crucial as assembly polls are due in the state in February-March 2023.

Addressing a public meeting at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala on the occasion of completion of four years of the BJP-IPFT govt in the state, Shah said, “I assure you that we have managed Tripura well in these four years. After our five years completion next year, give us another chance and we will make Tripura number one state in the country.”

Backing chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and deputy chief minister Jishnu Deb Barman, Shah said, “ I will come again soon. Prior to coming, we will fulfill each and every single poll promises and will seek your support again. Development can be done here only by Modiji and Biplabji and Jishnuji.”

Claiming that the state’s crime rate reduced by 30 % and the conviction rate increased by 10 times since the Biplab government came to power, Shah added that health insurance, double income for farmers, housing assistance etc. have been provided to the state’s residents due to the “double-engine” government.

He also announced 33% reservation for women in government jobs.

Launching a scathing attack on the Left Front, Shah said that the political murders, violence are characteristics of the communist regimes, adding that terrorist attacks and infiltration used to prevail during the Congress regime of Manmohan Singh, while peace and development came only under BJP regime.

He added that development began in the northeast during the regime of BJP governments whereas terrorism, violence, infiltration, corruption used to prevail in the erstwhile regimes of CPM and Congress.

After landing at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport, Shah offered puja at Tripureswari temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeethas in the world, in Gomati district and also unveiled Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive ( PRASAD) scheme in the temple premises.

CPI(M) secretary Jitendra Chaudhury hit back at Shah’s comments saying, “Whatever allegations he ( Amit Shah) had raised against Left are all lies. Moreover, his speech sounds like a BJP leader only and not as a Union Home Minister.”

