Left Front calls 12-hour state-wide bandh in Bengal tomorrow

Dozens were injured when Congress and Left activists clashed with the police in central Kolkata. The activists were demanding jobs and were marching towards the state secretariat at Nabanna.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party. (PTI PHOTO).

The Left Front has called for a 12-hour state-wide bandh on Friday after Left and Congress activists were allegedly beaten up by the police on Thursday.

“The way police unleashed atrocities on the participants in the march to Nabanna, it created a situation somewhat akin to the historic Jallianwala Bagh incident,” said a statement issued by Biman Bose, chairman of Left Front.

When police stopped them they tried to break the barricades and a clash followed. The police had to use water cannons, fire tear gas shells and resort to lathi charge to disperse the activists.

Condemning the attack on the agitators, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said that the Trinamool Congress government has lost the people's faith and violent suppression of protests is an indication of that.

Left Front leaders said that the bandh was called after discussing with the Left Front constituents and the Congress party.

