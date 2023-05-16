IAF’s C-17 Globemaster stuck on Leh runway, leads to flight cancellations

NEW DELHI: The Leh airport was closed for operations on Tuesday after the runway was blocked by the Indian Air Force’s heavy-lifter C-17 Globemaster which was facing technical issues, officials familiar with the matter said.

Officials said IAF heavy-lifter C-17 Globemaster had blocked the runway and was facing technical issues (Representative image) (Twitter/ANI File Photo)

The non-operational runway led to flight diversions and cancellations.

“Leh airport is currently non-operational as runway blocked by IAF C-17 heavy-lifter facing technical issue. Work on to clear runway is in process,” an airport official said.

Domestic airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara operate 11 flights to Leh every day.

In a post on Twitter, Vistara said its flight UK601 from Delhi to Leh (DEL-IXL) was returning to Delhi airport due to runway restrictions at Leh and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 10am.

Air India, which operates two daily flights to Leh, diverted one of them to Srinagar and cancelled the second flight after a notice to airmen (NOTAM) was issued due to the breakdown of the Globemaster.

While SpiceJet cancelled two of its three daily flights to/from Leh, IndiGo which operates five daily flights had to cancel all its flights to the airport.

Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information, also said all flight arrivals into the airport have been cancelled.

“All flights have been cancelled for today and airlines will be informed if the runway could be operational as per schedule tomorrow,” an airport official said.

