‘Less entertainment happened in Bharat Jodo…’: Anurag Thakur on Rajasthan crisis

As the Congress tackles yet another crisis in Rajasthan, leaders of the BJP have been taking fresh swipes at the grand old party, which is running a countrywide program to revive its grassroot connection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think less entertainment happened in 'Bharat Jodo'... now it has started in Rajasthan. This fight of the Congress shows that they just want to enjoy the power… they don't want to serve the public," union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI, stressing that the party "neither has direction nor a leader."

The state of Rajasthan saw multiple hectic political developments on Sunday night with the scores of MLAs - reported to be more than 80 - submitting their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. They raised three key demands with party observers Ajay Maken, and Mallikarjun Kharge - the successor of Gehlot, who will contest presidential elections for the Congress next month, should be chosen after October 19, Ashok Gehlot should be part of discussions, and that one of the 102 MLAs - who stood by the party when Sachin Pilot revolted in 2020 - should be picked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Ajay Maken has said that the MLAs have indulged in indiscipline by not attending the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday evening, he is set to meet Sonia Gandhi on Monday afternoon, along with Kharge to give her an update.

Sachin Pilot’s likelihood of succeeding Gehlot as chief minister has rattled Gehlot’s loyalists.

Among other BJP leaders who took a swipe were state chief Satish Poonia. “There is not so much uncertainty in the India-Australia cricket match today as it is about the leader in the Congress party of Rajasthan. The meetings of the MLAs are going on separately, the political hypocrisy of resignations is going on separately. What will they rule, where will they take them? To Rajasthan, now God save Rajasthan,” he tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail