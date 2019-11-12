LeT terrorist among two killed in gunfight in Kashmir’s Bandipora

india

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was among the two killed by security forces during an overnight encounter in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.

Talha, a Pakistani national, was killed during an encounter that started in Labdara village of Bandipora on Sunday afternoon, following a tip-off about the presence of three terrorists in the area. While one terrorist was killed on Sunday, another was killed early on Monday, they said.

“During the search operation, the three opened fire on the forces, triggering the encounter, which continued through the night and ended today (Monday),” said a police officer.

“The two hiding in a house were killed in the encounter and the operation has ended,” he said.

As per the police records, Talha was operating as a commander of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bandipora and was wanted for his involvement in several cases, including civilian atrocities.

Police have also recovered incriminating material, including goods bearing Pakistani marks and weapons from his possession, said an official.

Since August 5, when the Centre nullified Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, security forces have killed at least nine terrorists in the Valley. On October 16, three local LeT terrorists were killed in Anantnag.

On October 8, two LeT terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in Pulwama.

At least two militants were killed in an operation which continued for several days after first contact with militants on September 28 at Khor Pathri area of Ganderbal in central Kashmir. Police said the two were “most probably infiltrators”. On September 11, security forces claimed to have killed a militant who was alleged to be involved in the attack on a fruit trader of Sopore. A militant was killed in a gunfight in Baramulla on August 21.