LeT terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist on Friday morning, ending the overnight gunfight in Kulgam on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said, adding that the second terrorist managed to escape.

Two security personnel and two civilians were wounded in the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces on Thursday. Police said a major tragedy was averted ahead of the Independence Day as the terrorists were planning for a big attack.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar said they had inputs that terrorists will strike ahead of Independence Day on the national highway from Baramulla to Qazigund. “A big tragedy has been averted. As the terrorist fired, it was retaliated with a strong response within no time.”

The terrorist killed in the encounter was identified as Usman from Pakistan, affiliated to LeT, and had been active in south Kashmir for the last six months, police said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, magazines, grenades, RPG-7 rocket launcher, was recovered from the encounter site, Kumar said. He added it shows the “terrorists were planning something big”.

“It is after a long time that RPG-7 has been recovered (in Kashmir) and the police and security forces have averted a major incident. I am proud of the police and security forces,” Kumar said, adding, “We achieved a major success by killing Usman – the dreaded Pakistani terrorist.”

On Thursday, police said two LeT terrorists were hiding in a building adjacent to the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. The terrorists got trapped inside the building after they fired at the Border Security Force convoy on the highway at Malpora in Kulgam.

There has been a spurt in terrorist attacks in Kashmir ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

On Tuesday, 10 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Srinagar. The terrorists attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of SSB forces but it exploded on the roadside.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha chief in Kulgam, Ghulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after terrorists fired at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Ahead of Independence Day, security has been beefed up around Kashmir and forces have set up additional checking points on major highways leading to rural parts of Kashmir. Even pedestrians are being frisked at many places, police said.