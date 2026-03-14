Leh, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday directed the administration to prepare a plan for creating at least 50 small water bodies across the Union Territory. L-G directs plan to create 50 small water bodies in Ladakh

The L-G, during a meeting with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra, also directed that the locations be identified and a detailed action plan be prepared within a period of 15 days.

"Ladakh, being a high-altitude cold desert region, is increasingly experiencing the adverse impacts of climate change. The region is witnessing decreasing snowfall, receding glaciers, rising temperatures and depletion of the water table, all of which are posing serious challenges to water availability for the inhabitants of Ladakh," the L-G said.

He stressed that adopting sustainable water management practices is essential to mitigate the impact of climate change and ensure long-term water security for the people of Ladakh.

He said the proposed water bodies would not only help address irrigation needs but also contribute to strengthening the sustainability and livelihoods of local communities.

Saxena directed that the proposed plan should be holistic and scientifically designed, taking into account the geographical and climatic conditions of the region, so that the water bodies can effectively serve both agricultural and community needs.

He reiterated the commitment of the Union Territory administration to undertake measures to safeguard Ladakh's fragile ecosystem while ensuring the welfare and livelihood security of its people.

An official said the key objective behind developing these water bodies is to address the water-related challenges faced by the people of Ladakh, particularly farmers who depend heavily on limited water resources for irrigation.

Further, these water bodies would also fulfil the watering needs of the roadside plantation, which will begin in a mission mode, soon, he said.

He said the water bodies, to be developed in consultation with the local people, will also be used to conserve the rainwater as well as the melting snow that otherwise gets wasted every year.

Further, during the winters, when these water bodies would freeze, they could also be used for organising winter sports, the official said.

Saxena directed the Chief Secretary to make provision for recreational and public amenities, including parking spaces and eateries, around the water bodies.

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