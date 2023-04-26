Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'LG sir, you take CM's house': AAP leader amid row over Kejriwal's bungalow

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 26, 2023 07:25 AM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said this is CM's residence, not Kejriwal's individual bungalow – Kejriwal has not registered the govt bungalow in his name.

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Tuesday urged Lt Governor to take Kejriwal's house and give his house to the chief minister to end the raging debate over Kejriwal spending 45 crore to refurbish his official house. The Congress on Tuesday also joined the latest issue in the national capital raised by the BJP as Congress leader Ajay Maken reminded Kejriwal that in 2013 he vowed to not use a car with red light, additional security and an official bungalow. But he bought Dior polish Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, high-end carpets and his party's name is Aam Aadmi Party, Maken said.

Delhi government spent around 45 crore between 2020 and 2022 to renovate the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal.(HT_PRINT)

While the BJP led the massive charge against Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said certain people have become very keen to discuss Kejriwal's carpet, curtain, pillow, pillow covers and blankets. "I want to tell them that you should also talk about the new helicopter of 191 crore bought by Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. Also, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh spent 20 crore for renovating his house. Please debate on PM Modi's house and the money spent on IIT event in Bengaluru in a day. Then it will be a fair comparison," Raghav said.

Raghav Chadha said that the house was not renovated but rebuilt as it was not in a livable condition.

Going by the details of the work orders, 11.3 crore was spent on interior decorations; 6 crore on imported marble from Vietnam; 1 crore for interior design consultancy; Rs.5.43 crore went into electrical, automatic smart lighting and firefighting systems; 1.1 crore on appliances in the kitchen, including a built-in barbecue charcoal grill; and 1 crore on wooden flooring.

"Kejriwal should answer the people of Delhi about his moral authority with which he spent around 45 crore on the beautification of his bungalow when most of the public development works were stalled during the Covid phase," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said calling Kejriwal's bungalow sheesh mahal.

Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

arvind kejriwal
